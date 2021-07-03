The City of Cleveland was just minding its own business, not bothering a soul – then wham – shots fired at the place we call home. The culprit? Someone hiding (safely) behind the keyboard of New York City’s official Twitter account.
|| RELATED: NYC Government Twitter Account Takes a Shot at Cleveland ||
|| RELATED: The Haunted House Restaurant Prepares Cleveland Debut With Exclusive Event July 8 ||
Listen New York, we can’t help it if your weather has been grey, gloomy and downright unpleasant lately. Take it up with your mayor, perhaps. With that said, no hard feelings… everyone has haters. But the next time you make a post like the one below, it may be a good idea to keep The Land out of it.
As you can see, it didn’t take long for the clap backs to begin. Cleveland loves Cleveland, a lesson that the The Big Apple’s social media account quickly learned.
The Latest:
- Virtual Barber Shop Talk
- Newsletter Sign-Up
- Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign
- New York City Twitter vs Cleveland: Viral Tweet Sparks Backlash
- Saweetie Threw A Freaknik Themed Birthday Party And The Lewks Were Everything!
- Swimming Cap Brand For Afro Hair Has Been Denied From The Olympics
- Howard Students, Alumni Call For Phylicia Rashad To Step Down As Dean After Supporting Bill Cosby
- Don Cheadle Reveals He Secretly Married His Partner After 28 Years
- NFL Fines WFT $10M After Misconduct Investigation
- Bill Cosby Conviction Overturned Due To 2005 Decision From Former DA
- ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Begins Filming, Kevin Feige Says The Film Will Make “Chad Proud”
- Because It’s My Business: Hear Tabitha Brown’s Classy Clap Back After Wendy Williams Tried Her Marriage [VIDEO]
- Bill Cosby Reportedly Exploring Legal Options After Conviction Overturned
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle's New Face
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle's New Face
1.
1 of 20
I’ve been staring at that K Michelle photo for the past 5 mins and I still can’t find K Michelle in that photo pic.twitter.com/35e2VgCvkb— RoRo 🇯🇲🦚 (@thesaintromane) June 9, 2021
2.
2 of 20
K. Michelle’s Face ID: pic.twitter.com/9Yo2wudwBO— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) June 9, 2021
3.
3 of 20
Is it just me or does K Michelle and her new face look like Moniece Slaughter 😅 pic.twitter.com/gvIb2DYXC8— Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) June 9, 2021
4.
4 of 20
Me staring at K Michelle's new face pic.twitter.com/WLG5Mbv3fm— still First Lady Moe (@flawl3ssNBr0wn2) June 10, 2021
5.
5 of 20
Idk who this is.....but she’s fine though 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNJT0SHBad— Gerald Johanssen (@Chaun_Larae) June 9, 2021
6.
6 of 20
Same person?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/TjYFgd63yI— Nia (@NolaDarling24) June 9, 2021
7.
7 of 20
Supposedly this 👇🏾is K Michelle but I'm convinced this is Khloe Kardashian on another new face trying to get Tristan back pic.twitter.com/PiZxvyxmCJ— Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) June 10, 2021
8.
8 of 20
The #kmichelle I know.....— Joan MayaWilkes Clayton-Childs (@MsBoop_) June 10, 2021
Idk who this other lady is yall posting. pic.twitter.com/4Nob6aHuny
9.
9 of 20
Me looking at K. Michelle new face pic.twitter.com/3mVaxTRnSu— Alizé (@WhoaDere_Semaj) June 10, 2021
10.
10 of 20
Yall not boutta seriously sit in my face and try to tell me this k.michelle ✌🏽 bye https://t.co/wFzKybZ6vz— Thicky Minaj🦋 (@vidajayy) June 10, 2021
11.
11 of 20
I know K. Michelle’s facial features change often, but I personally love her new face. pic.twitter.com/XZYgf1O5pK— kiki. (@JustOneKi) June 9, 2021
12.
12 of 20
K Michelle's new face looks good af...who she went to? pic.twitter.com/xoGmtcSJBo— OT Genesis Looks Like a Ninja Turtle (@JamSaidThat) June 10, 2021
13.
13 of 20
K Michelle said her and Moniece Slaughter have the same birthday, so now they're gonna have the same face https://t.co/uwr8VN3Mdi— Astra zenigga🌈 (@thazunique) June 10, 2021
14.
14 of 20
Y’all really expect me to believe that’s K. Michelle…? pic.twitter.com/Yh3vYAEmhC— My Heart Will Gwan (@KevyD_) June 9, 2021
15.
15 of 20
every face k michelle had ate i’m sorry pic.twitter.com/BR7Nj8F8Wi— otf m. 🦅 (@ltsmirry) June 9, 2021
16.
16 of 20
Twitter with K Michelle right now. pic.twitter.com/eHVcVGKUVk— Ragnar (@unfucwitable89) June 9, 2021
17.
17 of 20
Y’all joking about K Michelle meanwhile I’m tryna see if her surgeon & makeup team accept AfterPay because ME NEXT PLZ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8cLjPO2kEC— The Nostalgia Queen ➐ 👸🏽 (@Snow_Blacck) June 10, 2021
18.
18 of 20
Nah. That ain’t K. Michelle.....nope. pic.twitter.com/N3RyosBOMP— BeeJay (@BeeRayJones) June 9, 2021
19.
19 of 20
I’m literally looking at this pic like... pic.twitter.com/XqKfpogiVQ— Rance the Royal 🤴🏾 (@RanceRob) June 10, 2021
20.
20 of 20
Everybody under this tweet pic.twitter.com/9Lvy4zkUMD— DeSean Gooden (@deseanskii) June 10, 2021
New York City Twitter vs Cleveland: Viral Tweet Sparks Backlash was originally published on wzakcleveland.com