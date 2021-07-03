News
New York City Twitter vs Cleveland: Viral Tweet Sparks Backlash

The Big Apple learned a valuable lesson about messing with The Land

Cleveland As Ohio Covid-19 Cases Surge

The City of Cleveland was just minding its own business, not bothering a soul – then wham – shots fired at the place we call home. The culprit? Someone hiding (safely) behind the keyboard of New York City’s official Twitter account.

Listen New York, we can’t help it if your weather has been grey, gloomy and downright unpleasant lately. Take it up with your mayor, perhaps. With that said, no hard feelings… everyone has haters. But the next time you make a post like the one below, it may be a good idea to keep The Land out of it.

As you can see, it didn’t take long for the clap backs to begin. Cleveland loves Cleveland, a lesson that the The Big Apple’s social media account quickly learned.

