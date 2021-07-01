NFL Fines WFT $10M After Misconduct Investigation

After an independent investigation, the National Football League has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and the team owner Dan Snyder is moving away from day-to-day operations. The investigation found the WFT’s workplace “highly unprofessional,” especially for women.
Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that began last summer revealed that ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues. The NFL says Wilkinson interviewed more than 150 people, including current and former employees. The leagues special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel described it as a culture of fear. “The culture at the club was very toxic and fell short of the NFL’s values and we hold ownership to a higher standard,” Friel said.
Dan Snyder’s wife Tanya is said to be in charge for the “next several months.” Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO on this past Tuesday.
