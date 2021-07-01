Local
HomeLocal

NFL Fines WFT $10M After Misconduct Investigation

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

After an independent investigation, the National Football League has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and the team owner Dan Snyder is moving away from day-to-day operations. The investigation found the WFT’s workplace “highly unprofessional,” especially for women.

Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that began last summer revealed that ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues. The NFL says Wilkinson interviewed more than 150 people, including current and former employees. The leagues special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel described it as a culture of fear. “The culture at the club was very toxic and fell short of the NFL’s values and we hold ownership to a higher standard,” Friel said.

Dan Snyder’s wife Tanya is said to be in charge for the “next several months.” Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO on this past Tuesday.

Source: WTOP

DC Sports WFT

Twitter Reactions To “Washington Football Team” Name Change

8 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reactions To “Washington Football Team” Name Change

Continue reading Twitter Reactions To “Washington Football Team” Name Change

Twitter Reactions To “Washington Football Team” Name Change

[caption id="attachment_1868438" align="aligncenter" width="4928"] Source: All-Pro Reels / All-Pro Reels[/caption] The official new name for the Washington football team is “The Washington Football Team”. Here are some of the tweets from players and personnel around the league reacting to the name change…

NFL Fines WFT $10M After Misconduct Investigation  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Videos
Latest
Don Cheadle Reveals He Secretly Married His Partner…
 20 hours ago
07.02.21
Bill Cosby Conviction Overturned Due To 2005 Decision…
 21 hours ago
07.02.21
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Begins Filming, Kevin Feige…
 21 hours ago
07.02.21
The Cosby Show
Phylicia Rashad Celebrates Bill Cosby’s Conviction Being Overturned
 1 day ago
07.01.21
Judge Lights Up Lamar Odom After Missing Child…
 2 days ago
07.01.21
Rachel Brooks Is One Of The Black Women…
 2 days ago
07.01.21
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Greek Freak 3 Is…
 2 days ago
07.01.21
Wimbledon Under Fire After Serena Williams Injury Forces…
 2 days ago
07.01.21
New Summer Walker? The Songstress Was Captured In…
 3 days ago
06.30.21
No Bull: Scottie Pippen Called Phil Jackson A…
 3 days ago
06.30.21
Photos
Close