Bill Cosby Reportedly Exploring Legal Options After Conviction Overturned

According to TMZ disgraced comedian and entertainer Bill Cosby is reportedly examining legal options available in response to his release from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction on Wednesday.

Cosby and his wife Camille have conferenced with their lawyers and are possibly weighing the option to file a lawsuit against Montgomery County, the county in Pennsylvania where he stood trial. TMZ says that sources claim Cosby could option a lawsuit for abuse of process, among other unnamed considerations.

Cosby was released on Wednesday in a stunning twist, due to a nonprosecution agreement between Cosby and former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor, where Cosby waived his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination by testifying in a separate civil case brought by Andrea Constand, one of his many accusers. The high court argued that Cosby did so with the expectation that he would not face criminal charges. The ruling also cemented the fact that Cosby is immune from further prosecution in the case.

“Then, years later, Castor’s successor used the damaging evidence Cosby turned over in the civil case to convict him of the same criminal offenses he had previously been induced to believe were off the table,” Justice Kevin Dougherty wrote in his opinion. “I am constrained to agree with the majority that due process does not permit the government to engage in this type of coercive bait-and-switch.”

In response to his release, Cosby exclusively told Black Press USA that Black media outlets have a duty to report the facts–but as we know, facts can be interpreted on a blurred line depending on who you’re speaking to.

“This is an opportunity that the Black Press, the writers, the men, and the women have now an opportunity with great intelligence, with great foresight, with great after sight, not just about Mr. Cosby, it is about what you saw, it is about what you know, and you must tell it, and you must be believed, and you have to put it in a way a level of intelligence,” Cosby insisted.

However, the fallout over Cosby’s release has weighed heavily on his accusers, who say they were traumatized by the news. The announcement proved a triggering point for many survivors of sexual abuse as well.

On social media, users weighed in to inform that although the conviction was overturned, it does not prove that Cosby was not guilty.

