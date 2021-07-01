Biz Markie Is Still Alive

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Early Thursday, rumors came up after it was published that the hip-hop legend Biz Markie ( Marcel Hall) passed away.

TV One journalist Rolands Martin confirmed Biz is still alive, with a flustered tweet, “Folks, @BizMarkie has NOT died. I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife. My source talked to Biz TODAY. Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends, and fans.”

As reported by TMZ reported last year, Biz has dealt with complications from Type II diabetes. The Just A Friend singer is however in hospice care.

We will continue to pray for Biz and his loved ones.

