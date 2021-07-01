New Laws Taking Effect In Virginia July 1st

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

There are some new laws in effect starting July 1, 2021, below are a few:

Alcohol Sales

The Virginia General Assembly will allow sales of to-go cocktails and sales of alcohol for consumption off premises for an extended period of time.

Balloon Releases

The new law banning balloon releases goes into effect July 1, 2021 and will carry a possible $25 fine.

Marijuana

Adults 21 and over will be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and use cannabis in private on July 1.

Littering

The minimum fine for littering in Virginia will double on July 1, going from $250 to $500.

Death Penalty

The Virginia General Assembly approved legislation earlier this year to end capital punishment. This officially goes into effect July 1.

Education

Beginning July 1, 2021, all local public school districts must offer in-person instruction

Games Ban

Beginning July 1st, all slot machine type games found in convenience stores and sometimes referred to as “skill games” will not be permitted.

Firearms

Anyone convicted of assault and battery of a family or household member, can’t purchase, possess, or transport a firearm.

Also, a new law makes it illegal to carry a firearm or explosive within the Capitol of Virginia, Capitol Square, and the surrounding are. Additionally, no one is permitted to have a firearm within 40 feet of any building being used as a polling place.

