Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Reportedly Passed Away

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Z100's Jingle Ball 2015 - Backstage

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

According to Saycheesetv, Fetty Wap’s daughter Lauren Maxwell has allegedly passed away at the age of 4. Reports have resurfaced from 2019 of Fetty’s daughter undergoing emergency surgery. No official report has come out on if this passing is, in fact, true and if so, we do not know the cause of it. Additional information coming as the story develops.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fetty Wap & his family

RELATED: Fetty Wap &amp; Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Is Recovering After Having Emergency Surgery

RELATED: Akbar V Claps Back At Philly For Telling Her to Leave [Video]

HOMEPAGE

Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Reportedly Passed Away  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
New Summer Walker? The Songstress Was Captured In…
 17 hours ago
06.30.21
No Bull: Scottie Pippen Called Phil Jackson A…
 22 hours ago
06.30.21
This Guy: Clarence Thomas Says Federal Laws Against…
 22 hours ago
06.30.21
Safaree Announces Birth of Son With Erica Mena…
 22 hours ago
06.30.21
Miss Jones Alludes To Having A Threesome With…
 2 days ago
06.29.21
Patti LaBelle Joins Deon Cole & Gabrielle Dennis…
 2 days ago
06.29.21
Cardi B Shares Stunning Family Maternity Photos
 2 days ago
06.29.21
Tiffany Brown Created The Blueprint To Intentional Bathing…
 2 days ago
06.29.21
Life Begins At The End of Your Comfort…
 2 days ago
06.29.21
Mo’Nique Under Fire For Posting A Woman’s Airport…
 3 days ago
06.28.21
Photos
Close