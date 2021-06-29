NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Has Returned

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes shared some heartbreaking news on Monday (June 28) – her husband Gregg, was once more battling cancer.

In an interview with The Jasmine Brand, the 53-year-old Leakes spoke openly for the first time about Gregg’s second battle with cancer, saying he had been hospitalized for a week. The businessman announced he was cancer-free in May 2019, one month after he finished his final round of chemotherapy treatments.

“Gregg is so-so,” NeNe Leakes said, noting that he had gone through the surgery before and stayed in the hospital for about 15 days. “I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. … I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg. That would be beautiful: Pray for his strength.”

“And pray for me, too,” she added.

The couple has two children together, Bryson and Brentt. After first tying the knot in 1997, they divorced in 2011 only to get remarried in 2013. Their second wedding was televised as part of a Bravo special, I Dream Of NeNe: The Wedding.

“You have been my light,” Gregg Leakes told his bride during the ceremony. “I couldn’t do this without you. I couldn’t. I wouldn’t even try. So I want to thank you, baby.”

Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 and had undergone emergency surgery to remove a portion of his kidney which was infected.

“I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that, ‘We need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it,’” he said.

He added, “I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, ‘If it’s time, let’s go. I don’t fear death, I don’t want to go. If my work here is finished here, take care of them, let’s go.’”

