Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Lil Kim’s Prada Bangs At The 2021 BET Awards Has The Streets Talking

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Backstage

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The celebrities served looks on the BET Awards red carpet, but did you take a look at the ensembles worn during the show? Some of our faves pulled out all the fashion stops as they hit the stage and sat in the audience. Lil Kim swapped her black hot shorts, tuxedo jacket, and extravagant Dolce and Gabbana necklace for an all-white Prada ensemble with a matching $340 Prada hair clip in her asymmetrical  bangs.

BET Awards 2021 - Backstage

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

If there’s one thing Lil Kim is gonna do, it’s rock the labels. The 46-year-old rapper wore the Prada set during a tribute performance to rapper and actress Queen Latifah. While the entire ensemble made waves on the internet, most people were taken by the clip in her hair. Laugh now, copy later. Lil Kim is widely known for setting trends. This high-end label hair accessory trend might actually catch on.

 

 

In other news, during an interview with DJ Envy of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Lil Kim said she’d like to see a Verzuz happen between her and arch nemesis, Nicki Minaj. Although the two have a rocky history, it would be amazing to see the two icons come together and mend their issues. If Brandy and Monica, Beenie Man and Bounty Killa, or Gucci Mane and Jeezy can put their differences aside for the culture, so can these ladies.

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 2021 BET Awards

The Anatomy Of An Icon: Lil’ Kim’s Enduring Influence On Fashion & Hip-Hop

Lil’ Kim: My Legendary Leopard Bikini Will Always Be In My Fashion Hall Of Fame

Lil Kim’s Prada Bangs At The 2021 BET Awards Has The Streets Talking  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Mo’Nique Under Fire For Posting A Woman’s Airport…
 24 hours ago
06.28.21
T.I. Asks Judge To Toss Sabrina Peterson Defamation…
 1 day ago
06.28.21
‘Zola’ Is Meant To Be A Celebration Of…
 2 days ago
06.28.21
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Robbed At Gunpoint In Los Angeles:…
 2 days ago
06.28.21
Let’s Stop Shaming Black Women For Getting BBLs
 3 days ago
06.28.21
20 itemsMichael Jackson
20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary…
 3 days ago
06.25.21
Tristan Kardashian Wins $50K Settlement Against Kimberly Alexander,…
 4 days ago
06.25.21
Peep The New Trailer To Jordan Peele &…
 4 days ago
06.25.21
Rihanna Wears A Vintage Christian Dior Slip Dress…
 4 days ago
06.25.21
Jasmine Sanders: ‘I Want To Maintain A Certain…
 4 days ago
06.25.21
Photos
Close