Zendaya Coleman Pays Tribute To Beyoncé In Her BET Awards Look

Zendaya Coleman is no stranger to shutting down a red carpet. The style guru often uses fashion as a way to pay homage to the women who inspire her. During tonight’s BET Awards red carpet, the Malcom & Marie actress wore a Versace gown, similar to the one Beyonce wore during the 2003 BET Awards.

Zendaya’s long time friend and stylist posted a reel of the actress sashaying in the gorgeous purple, neon and fuchsia vintage dress. He caption it, “Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ….. get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!”

Zendaya is big on giving flowers to her inspirations in both fashion, music, and entertainment. After the passing of Cicely Tyson, the 24-year-old star wore Fulani braids inspired by the actress to the Critics Choice Awards. On Essence Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Cover Issue, she paid homage to the late Donyale Luna, the first Black supermodel. I’m a huge fan of these tributes because they help keep the style, legacies, and stories of Black pioneers alive.

The BET Awards featured tons of great fashion from all of our favorites. Be sure to check out our Red Carpet Rundown of all the bangin’ looks from the eventful night. In the meantime, what do you think? Did Zendaya kill this 2003 Versace dress?

 

