Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kanye West Suing Walmart Over Foam Runner Shoe Imitation

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Walmart

Source: Walmart / Walmart

Walmart is in the hot seat for offering an “unauthorized exact copy” of Kanye’s Foam Runner silhouette which were originally introduced in 2019 and quickly sold out at $75 a pop. At just under $25 a pair, the replica is selling and even though Kanye’s reps have demanded a cease and desist, they are still currently available in multiple colors at Walmartwhile shipped and sold by various suspects.

Kanye West In NYC

Source: (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) / (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

A spokesperson from Walmart has responded: “The product referenced in the complaint is not sold by Walmart, but rather by third party Marketplace sellers. We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint.”

See story here

10 Reasons Why We’re Officially Done With Kanye West [PHOTOS]
7 photos

 

Kanye West Suing Walmart Over Foam Runner Shoe Imitation

Videos
Latest
20 itemsMichael Jackson
20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary…
 3 hours ago
06.25.21
Tristan Kardashian Wins $50K Settlement Against Kimberly Alexander,…
 19 hours ago
06.25.21
Peep The New Trailer To Jordan Peele &…
 22 hours ago
06.25.21
Rihanna Wears A Vintage Christian Dior Slip Dress…
 24 hours ago
06.25.21
Jasmine Sanders: ‘I Want To Maintain A Certain…
 1 day ago
06.25.21
She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Atlanta IKEA Store Catching Heat For Juneteenth Menu…
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Mary J. Blige ‘My Life’ Doc Shows Why…
 2 days ago
06.24.21
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
2021 BET Awards Will Commemorate DMX’s Legacy In…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
Bout It Bout It: Master P Campaigns For…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
Black Music Month: Stevie Wonder Received His First…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
T-Pain Says Usher Pushed Him Into Depression For…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
Photos
Close