Kanye West Suing Walmart Over Foam Runner Shoe Imitation

Walmart is in the hot seat for offering an “unauthorized exact copy” of Kanye’s Foam Runner silhouette which were originally introduced in 2019 and quickly sold out at $75 a pop. At just under $25 a pair, the replica is selling and even though Kanye’s reps have demanded a cease and desist, they are still currently available in multiple colors at Walmartwhile shipped and sold by various suspects.
A spokesperson from Walmart has responded: “The product referenced in the complaint is not sold by Walmart, but rather by third party Marketplace sellers. We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint.”
