Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna Wears A Vintage Christian Dior Slip Dress For Date Night With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Bad Gal Rih Rih and her hot boy A$AP Rocky stepped out for a night on the town in New York City. The pair had a cute little date night at Barcade. In typical Rihanna fashion, the beauty and fashion mogul stopped traffic in a vintage Christian Dior slip dress by Galliano from 2002, a Christian Dior Masai necklace, Fendi Baguette bag, Tom Ford sandals, and a pink fuzzy bucket hat.

The couple looked super-cute as they walked hand and hand through the streets, even stopping to converse with fans and sign a few autographs.

What’s even cuter about the couple sighting is that they both didn’t shy away from PDA. Rihanna hasn’t verbally confirmed the relationship, but her actions speak loudly. A$AP Rocky made it known in an interview with GQ Magazine that he was very much in love with the award-winning singer.

The days of capturing Rihanna’s street style on random nights in New York and Los Angeles are in full swing. The style icon inspires us the most on those days that she steps out wearing whatever the heck she wants to wear. I’m looking forward to seeing what else she brings this summer. What do you think? Are you feelin’ the singer’s Christian Dior slip dress and fuzzy hat?

 

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Shows Love To Her Rumored Boyfriend A$AP Rocky By Wearing His Shoe Designs

Rihanna Just Brought Back A Few Trends From The 2000s And We’re Not Mad At It

Rihanna Flexes On The Streets Of LA In A $3,395 R13 Sherpa Aviator Jacket

Rihanna Wears A Vintage Christian Dior Slip Dress For Date Night With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
20 itemsMichael Jackson
20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary…
 3 hours ago
06.25.21
Tristan Kardashian Wins $50K Settlement Against Kimberly Alexander,…
 19 hours ago
06.25.21
Peep The New Trailer To Jordan Peele &…
 22 hours ago
06.25.21
Rihanna Wears A Vintage Christian Dior Slip Dress…
 24 hours ago
06.25.21
Jasmine Sanders: ‘I Want To Maintain A Certain…
 1 day ago
06.25.21
She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Atlanta IKEA Store Catching Heat For Juneteenth Menu…
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Mary J. Blige ‘My Life’ Doc Shows Why…
 2 days ago
06.24.21
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
2021 BET Awards Will Commemorate DMX’s Legacy In…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
Bout It Bout It: Master P Campaigns For…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
Black Music Month: Stevie Wonder Received His First…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
T-Pain Says Usher Pushed Him Into Depression For…
 3 days ago
06.23.21
Photos
Close