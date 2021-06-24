Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Lizzo Debuts A New Haircut And She Is NOT Impressed With It

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lizzo has gone through just about every wig and protective style since the top of 2021. The Truth Hurts singer loves to experiment with her mane. In a hilarious clip posted to her TikTok account, the singer seemingly showed us how she really feels about her latest hair cut.

Lizzo debuted a chin-length layered bob haircut via her TikTok page. In the photo, she looks completely unamused as the audio to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend played in the background. To be fair, Lizzo’s hair doesn’t look bad at all. Seems like she will need some time adjusting to the new look. I don’t know the artist personally, but I see her rocking a new protective style in the near future.

I can relate to the remorse you feel after getting a bad haircut. There’s been a few times that I’ve entered a salon and left crying internal tears. Bad hair can make you feel like you’ve secretly ruined your life. Luckily for Lizzo, her beautiful face can pull off just about any hairstyle. She also has every major stylist at her disposal. Her hair snafu will be fixed in no time. What do you think? Is lizzo’s latest haircut a fail?

DON’T MISS…

Ladies Pull Out Your Bikinis Because Lizzo Is Declaring This A Big Girl Summer

Lizzo Says Fat People Are Still Getting The “Short End” Of The Body Positivity Movement

Lizzo Appreciation Post: Thank You For Showing The World That Woman Can Be Big, Sexy, And Healthy

Lizzo Debuts A New Haircut And She Is NOT Impressed With It  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody
 18 hours ago
06.24.21
Atlanta IKEA Store Catching Heat For Juneteenth Menu…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Mary J. Blige ‘My Life’ Doc Shows Why…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute…
 2 days ago
06.23.21
2021 BET Awards Will Commemorate DMX’s Legacy In…
 2 days ago
06.23.21
Bout It Bout It: Master P Campaigns For…
 2 days ago
06.23.21
Black Music Month: Stevie Wonder Received His First…
 2 days ago
06.23.21
Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The…
 2 days ago
06.23.21
T-Pain Says Usher Pushed Him Into Depression For…
 2 days ago
06.23.21
Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of…
 3 days ago
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…
 3 days ago
06.22.21
Risked It All: Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is…
 3 days ago
06.22.21
Will Smith Gives His Fans The First Look…
 3 days ago
06.22.21
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With…
 3 days ago
06.22.21
Photos
Close