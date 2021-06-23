News One
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s – Episode 21 “Girl, Leave Him”

 

 

There is a lot to undress this week. The trio discusses the Megan Thee Stallion and Da Baby beef on Twitter, celebrity cheating scandals, and more.  Plus, guess which popular NY rappers were allegedly in a relationship? The ladies have all the tea and break down the viral rumors of the week.

We’ll wrap it out with the guys shooting their shot in Lore’ls DMs and the Final Question To Undress!  Hint: It involves broke men.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

It’s a new chance to win this month’s $500 Macy’s gift card! Did you enter yet? Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win.

The 4th of July is coming up! Get all of your holiday outfits and patio furniture together to enjoy the fam. Check out some of the items we put in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s – Episode 21 “Girl, Leave Him”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

