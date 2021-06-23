Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch Just In Time For The Summer

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
US-BUSINESS-RETAIL

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

The world has been deprived of an Ivy Park launch since February of this year. If you’re a lover of the Beyoncé X Adidas-fused collaboration, then you can rejoice because the brand will be releasing new drip, just in time for the summer.

The Ivy Park brand posted a photo to their Instagram account that featured a barbell rack with copy that read, “How do you flex?” While the image suggests you’ll be flexing for a strenuous workout, I happen to think Beyoncé is referencing a collection of style-induced garments that will be bigger and better than her any of her previous Ivy Park launches.

Beyoncé’s marketing strategy has always included a grandiose roll out on Instagram, followed by box unveilings done by our favorite celebrities. Everyone from Mo’Nique and Tracee Ellis Ross to Chloe Bailey and Amber Riley have received the coveted box of Ivy Park drip.

Unlike most celebrities, the award-winning artist is usually mum around the details of her projects. Beyoncé is not one to do interviews or make major announcements for her upcoming work. Like the rest of the world, you’ll have to stalk her social media accounts, or sign up for alerts via the Ivy Park newsletter. What do you think? Are you excited for a new collection just in time for the summer?

DON’T MISS…

Cuteness Overload: Ryleigh Madison Recreates Ivy Park’s Collection And It’s Adorable

Beyoncé Takes Us To A Winter Wonderland In New “ICY PARK” Sneak Peak

Ivy Park x Adidas Round Up: Celebs Show Off Their ‘Drip 2’ From Beyoncé

Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch Just In Time For The Summer  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute…
 23 hours ago
06.23.21
2021 BET Awards Will Commemorate DMX’s Legacy In…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Bout It Bout It: Master P Campaigns For…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Black Music Month: Stevie Wonder Received His First…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
T-Pain Says Usher Pushed Him Into Depression For…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Risked It All: Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Will Smith Gives His Fans The First Look…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Stylish Track Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Wants The World…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Photos
Close