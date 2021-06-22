Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Music Month: Stevie Wonder Received His First No. 1 US Single At 13 Years Old

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Stevie Wonder In Concert

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

A week left into Black Music Month and there is still so much music history to cover. On this day in 1963, the legendary singer and musician Stevie Wonder first entered the US singles chart as a 13-year-old Little Stevie Wonder.

The iconic singer debuted on the charts with his record “Fingertips Parts One and Two.” The song featured a young Marvin Gaye on drums and it became the first live, non=studio recording to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Pop singles chart in the United States since Johnny Standley’s 1952 comedic monologue “It’s in the Book.”

Stevie Wonder has gone onto receive numerous accolades for his musical accomplishments in his expansive 58 year long career. The singer has had ten US number one hits on the pop charts, as well as 20 R&B number one hits and he has sold over 100 million records. In the 100 million records  sold, 19.5 million of those are albums. The numbers don’t lie. The gifted singer is amongst the top 60 best-selling music artists with combined sales of singles and albums.

Stevie Wonder is an undeniable talent, who has made history over and over again with his timeless hits like his very first number 1 with “Fingertips Parts One and Two.”

A young Stevie Wonder had so much soul to be a mere 13 years old. While many of us were trying to decide if boys and girls were gross or if we actually liked them, Little Stevie Wonder was ahead of his time making funky hits with another world-renowned talent, Marvin Gaye.

Celebrate Black Music Month with Little Stevie Wonder’s “Fingertips Parts One and Two.”

Black Music Month: Stevie Wonder Received His First No. 1 US Single At 13 Years Old  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute…
 17 hours ago
06.23.21
2021 BET Awards Will Commemorate DMX’s Legacy In…
 19 hours ago
06.23.21
Bout It Bout It: Master P Campaigns For…
 22 hours ago
06.23.21
Black Music Month: Stevie Wonder Received His First…
 22 hours ago
06.23.21
Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
T-Pain Says Usher Pushed Him Into Depression For…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Risked It All: Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Will Smith Gives His Fans The First Look…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Stylish Track Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Wants The World…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Photos
Close