Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Publicly Announces He’s Gay [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Yesterday, Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active N.F.L. player to publicly say he’s gay.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said on his Instagram. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary, but until then I’m going to do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”

He is also donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the number one nonprofit group that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.

Hear these stories and more in the Front Page News.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

2012 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities

23 photos Launch gallery

Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities

Continue reading Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities

Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities

Front Page News: Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Publicly Announces He’s Gay [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of…
 19 hours ago
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…
 24 hours ago
06.22.21
Risked It All: Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Will Smith Gives His Fans The First Look…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Stylish Track Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Wants The World…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Damon Dash Is Trying To Sell His Stake…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
For The Culture: Black Women Show Off Their…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
This Simple Rainbow Inspired Makeup Tutorial Is Perfect…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Chloe Bailey Puts A Sexy Spin On Nina…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon To Focus on…
 4 days ago
06.21.21
Photos
Close