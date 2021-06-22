Sports
Supreme Court Rules Against The NCAA, Opens Door To Athletes Pay

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the NCAA must change some of its business practices to allow pay to go to student athletes. The court, in a unanimous 9-0 decision, said that the NCAA could not enforce education-related benefit caps on things like grad school scholarships, academic tutoring, or post-eligibility internships, among other things.

The case was brought about by former college athleteslike  ex-West Virginia football player Shawne Alston, who challenged the NCAA’s stance on this issue. The Supreme court noted that the NCAA sought “immunity from the normal operation of the antitrust laws,” and upheld a lower court’s ruling barring the NCAA from such practices.

