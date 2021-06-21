Entertainment News
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over Cheating Scandal With Will Smith

The comedian and Hollywood star sat down with his Philadelphia brethren for a special edition of 'Red Table Talk.'

Kevin Hart was embroiled in a cheating scandal in 2017, getting ahead of the chatter by publicly admitting his faults to much criticism. In a recent interview, Hart shared that discussing the details of the affair with his daughter was a difficult moment but also an effective learning lesson as well.

For Father’s Day, Kevin Hart sat down with Will Smith for a special episode of the Red Table Talk series on Facebook Watch, and the affair made its way to the center of the conversation. Hart shared that explaining what happened to his daughter Heaven, now 16, was especially difficult.

“It’s very hard to bother me, but when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows ‘I don’t understand why,’ and you’ve gotta have those conversations, well, now the head drops for the first time,” Hart shared. “And now you’ve realized that there’s a different emotional chord that can be pulled on you that nobody else has the privilege of ever touching. And my daughter touched on that chord, man, you know, when me and my wife went through what we went through, and the whole cheating display, I talked with Heaven.”

Hart went on to state that repairing the damage he done with his daughter was a priority along with fixing issues within the marriage. The teenager’s mother, Torrei Hart, has been the subject of her dad’s jokes in the past and Heaven Hart asked the comedian to relax on the jabs towards her. Smith, who like Hart is with a second wife, said that he could relate to Hart’s chat with his daughter regarding his ex-wife and how it might have a larger effect on the lives outside of the public eye.

Check out the interview below.

