it’s about that time to book your cabins to party with Tom Joyner on the Fantastic Voyage Cruise! Tom joined to remind listeners to join the party on the cruise ship that is set to sail this November. While you’re partying, you’re also helping historically black colleges as well. Listen to Tom Joyner reminisce on the memories of the past and what to expect on the cruise this year.

It’s a party with a purpose, benefiting #HBCU #scholarships. Call 214-495-1963 or go to blackamericaweb.com to reserve your cabin today.

Tom Joyner Discusses How Your Attendance On The Fantastic Voyage Cruise Supports HBCUs [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com