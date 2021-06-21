DMX’s Fiancée Posts Heartwarming Father’s Day Video

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

On the first Father’s Day sinceEarl “DMX” Simmons died from a heart attack, his fiancée posted a heartwarming video of him and their son singing together. “SCREAMING HAPPY FATHERS DAY ALL THE WAY TO THE HEAVENS ABOVE,” wrote Desiree Lindstrom on her Instagram page as she posted a video of DMX and their Son, Exodus Simmons, singing the ABCs song.

She also stated: “Earl you were such an amazing, protective, loving, inspiring, hands on, incredible father. Thanking God and you for all these memories of you being a wonderful father! I love and miss you so much… I know in my heart you are our guardian angel.”

