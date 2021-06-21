Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

DMX’s Fiancée Posts Heartwarming Father’s Day Video

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
DMX assets

Source: Jonathan Mannion / Jonathan Mannion

On the first Father’s Day sinceEarl “DMX” Simmons died from a heart attack, his fiancée posted a heartwarming video of him and their son singing together. “SCREAMING HAPPY FATHERS DAY ALL THE WAY TO THE HEAVENS ABOVE,” wrote Desiree Lindstrom on her Instagram page as she posted a video of DMX and their Son, Exodus Simmons, singing the ABCs song.

She also stated: “Earl you were such an amazing, protective, loving, inspiring, hands on, incredible father. Thanking God and you for all these memories of you being a wonderful father! I love and miss you so much… I know in my heart you are our guardian angel.”

See story here

New York Rag Blasted For Tasteless DMX Story
10 photos
DMX's Fiancée Posts Heartwarming Father's Day Video

Videos
Latest
Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet…
 22 hours ago
06.21.21
Stylish Track Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Wants The World…
 1 day ago
06.21.21
Damon Dash Is Trying To Sell His Stake…
 1 day ago
06.21.21
For The Culture: Black Women Show Off Their…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
This Simple Rainbow Inspired Makeup Tutorial Is Perfect…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Chloe Bailey Puts A Sexy Spin On Nina…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon To Focus on…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Blaxploitation Classic ‘Blacula’ To Get A Reboot
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Op Van Jones Claims Rumors of Him Dating…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On…
 4 days ago
06.18.21
5 items
5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In…
 4 days ago
06.21.21
LeBron James Criticizes NBA’s Condensed Schedule Following Kawhi…
 4 days ago
06.18.21
Protected: ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Star Ilfenesh Hadera Dishes…
 4 days ago
06.18.21
Photos
Close