Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

D.L. Hughley Speaks On Juneteenth

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Jazz In The Gardens - Day 1

Source: Larry Marano / Getty

D.L. Hughley never ceases to make us think with his brash and sometimes harsh comedy, and this time his sights are on the Juneteenth federal holiday as he spoke with TMZ. “Black people have been demanding justice and equality, but instead got a 3-day weekend. Yeah, no one’s gonna complain, but what about the justice part? D.L. says there’s another aspect of the new federal holiday that reeks of irony — the fact that several U.S. Senators who voted for the bill are simultaneously trying to block schools from teaching about the role slavery played in building America. As he put it … “it’s kinda hard to explain the holiday if critical race theory is censored.”

See story here

The D.L. Hughley Show: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
0 photos
D.L. Hughley Speaks On Juneteenth

Videos
Latest
Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On…
 15 hours ago
06.18.21
LeBron James Criticizes NBA’s Condensed Schedule Following Kawhi…
 22 hours ago
06.18.21
Protected: ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Star Ilfenesh Hadera Dishes…
 23 hours ago
06.18.21
Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since…
 1 day ago
06.18.21
Big Boi Opens The Doors To ‘The Dungeon’…
 1 day ago
06.18.21
The Senate Unanimously Votes To Make Juneteenth A…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Jiveon or Gustin? R&B Singers Justine Skye and…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Beats Officially Unveils Its New Wireless Studio Buds
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Virgil Abloh To Drop 50 “Different” Off-White Nike…
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Damn Shawty: FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In…
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Teaming With LAUSD…
 3 days ago
06.16.21
15 items
Black Twitter Goes To War With Itself Over…
 4 days ago
06.15.21
Pharrell Williams Set To Open Private School For…
 4 days ago
06.15.21
Black-Owned Luxury Shoe Brand Keeyahri Debuts the Sarah…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Photos
Close