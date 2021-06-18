D.L. Hughley Speaks On Juneteenth

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

D.L. Hughley never ceases to make us think with his brash and sometimes harsh comedy, and this time his sights are on the Juneteenth federal holiday as he spoke with TMZ. “Black people have been demanding justice and equality, but instead got a 3-day weekend. Yeah, no one’s gonna complain, but what about the justice part? D.L. says there’s another aspect of the new federal holiday that reeks of irony — the fact that several U.S. Senators who voted for the bill are simultaneously trying to block schools from teaching about the role slavery played in building America. As he put it … “it’s kinda hard to explain the holiday if critical race theory is censored.”

