Jiveon or Gustin? R&B Singers Justine Skye and Giveon Are Official [Photos]

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - June 9, 2021

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

R&B singers Justine Skye and Giveon are official. Rumors of the two dating have been circulating for months after a few vacation photos hit social media. So will their couple name be Jiveon or Gustin?

The gorgeous couple were recently spotted out in LA wearing all Black dinner outfits. They were also recently with one of Justine’s longtime friends Hailey Bieber in West Hollywood for lunch.

Giveon is a new R&B singer on the rise, and he has already made significant waves in music. Many fans recognize his hits “Like I Want You,” “Still Your Best” or his most popular feature to date on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle.” Giveon’s soothing voice and mysterious demeanor had fans wondering who he might be dating.

On the other hand, Justine Skye has been on the scene for some time. She is currently gearing up to release her latest project Space & Time on June 25. It seems fitting that the two are finally public as she prepares for the release. Justine has been working tirelessly on the album with superstar producer Timbaland, and she has taken her fans along during the process. She has also been hitting us over the head with stunning photos casually rolling out the long-awaited release.

Though this isn’t her first run in with another entertainer, Justine dated DC rapper Goldlink in the past, where she was obvious inspiration for his album artwork. She had a messy breakup with rapper Sheck Wes in 2019, where she made serious claims of abuse in their relationship. The rapper denied the allegations.

This new relationship is certainly “Still Her Best” and we are wishing the stunning couple pure bliss in their new relationship and more R&B success. Surely, a few hits will come out of this relationship if nothing else.

We can’t say all of their fans are happy about the news.

Hate to break it to you, but it’s real.

Are these two the next R&B power couple? Share your thoughts below.

Jiveon or Gustin? R&B Singers Justine Skye and Giveon Are Official [Photos]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

