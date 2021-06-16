Dr. Dre Says He’s ‘Feeling Fantastic’ Following Brain Aneurysm

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Dr. Dre is speaking out about his previous brain aneurysm and assures fans that he “feels fantastic”. “It’s a really weird thing,” he said. “I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself.”

After his release from the hospital in January, Dre shared his message via Instagram saying: “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Dr. Dre is also riding a high off of finally being listed as single and being done with wife Nicole and getting rid of all the stress of the courts.

