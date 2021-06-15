Entertainment News
Virgil Abloh To Drop 50 "Different" Off-White Nike Dunks

Pairs will be slightly different from one another, but it's Off-White so they'll all be in high demand...

Nike Off White The 50 Dunks

Looks like sneakerheads are about to take all the L’s they can get as Nike and Virgil Abloh plan on dropping 50 pairs of Off-White low top Nike Dunks in the coming months.

 

That’s right. 50. Maybe it’s to commemorate the $50 that Virgil donated to the Protest Bail funds last summer during the Black Lives Matter movement that saw countless protestors arrested for marching during the George Floyd protests. We kid we kid. Don’t blacklist us from the SNKRS app, Nike, please. Well, we lowkey kinda feel that way ever since the “Draw” system took over the app. Thanks a bunch, Joe Hebert. SMH.

Back to the kicks.

Dubbed the “Dear Summer” collection, each sneaker feature the same white and grey color bock for the base, each pair will feature different colored over laces, tongues, sock-liners, zip ties, and “air bubbles.” There is a single black pair in the collection that will no doubt be the most sought after pair of the bunch.

With that many pairs set to drop, does that mean more W’s for customers or is there going to be like 50 pairs of each colorway available? Y’all know Nike be on some next ish when it comes to exclusiveness.

No word on when the collection will drop or the number of pairs that will be available, but if history has taught us anything it’s that L’s will definitely be in abundance in the coming months.

What do y’all think of the new 50? Will you be trying your luck? Any particular colorway catch your eye? Let us know in the comments section.

