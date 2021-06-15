Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beats Officially Unveils Its New Wireless Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds will come in three colors red, black, and white, and are available to order starting today (Jun.15) for $149.99 on apple.com, with shipping beginning June 24.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Beats By Dre Wireless Studio Buds

Source: Beats / Beats By Dre Wireless Studio Buds

The cat is officially out of the bag. Beats new wireless earbuds are here.

Back in May, the king, LeBron James, stunted all of us when he seemingly unveiled Beats’ newest product while showing off his pre-game drip and grill. Finally, the now Apple-owned company officially revealed the new Beats Studio Wireless Buds do, in fact, exist, and they will be arriving in three colors.

Beats By Dre Wireless Studio Buds

Source: Beats / Beats By Dre Wireless Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Wireless Buds are the follow-up to the impressive Powerbeats Pro, with Beats continuing to keep that high-quality sound experience energy by providing its Beats users a new sleek, lightweight, and comfortable experience with Beats Studio Wireless Buds. In addition, the company boasts its latest wireless audio accessory will have 24-hour battery life, are sweat and water-resistant, noise cancellation and, a transparency mode, a first for a Beats product that allows you to hear the world around you without taking the buds out of your ears.

Beats By Dre Wireless Studio Buds

Source: Beats / Beats By Dre Wireless Studio Buds

The Studio Buds are also the first Beats product to support both FindMy in iOS and Find My Device on Android to help you locate your buds via BlueTooth after you pair them to your device via one-touch pairing to both Apple and Android devices.

Beats Studio Buds will come in three colors red, black, and white, and are available to order starting today (Jun.15) for $149.99 on apple.com, with shipping beginning June 24.

Photo: Beats / Beats By Dre Wireless Studio Buds

Beats Officially Unveils Its New Wireless Studio Buds  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Beats Officially Unveils Its New Wireless Studio Buds
 17 hours ago
06.16.21
Virgil Abloh To Drop 50 “Different” Off-White Nike…
 20 hours ago
06.16.21
Damn Shawty: FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In…
 20 hours ago
06.16.21
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Teaming With LAUSD…
 20 hours ago
06.16.21
15 items
Black Twitter Goes To War With Itself Over…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Pharrell Williams Set To Open Private School For…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Black-Owned Luxury Shoe Brand Keeyahri Debuts the Sarah…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’…
 3 days ago
06.14.21
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Goes Blonde Again And We’re Loving…
 3 days ago
06.14.21
Nicki Minaj’s Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant Along…
 3 days ago
06.14.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Officially Our Summer Body…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Telfar Taps ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ To…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Outside All Summer: Dr. Dre Is Officially A…
 5 days ago
06.14.21
5 Beauty/Fashion Podcasts You Should Tune Into
 5 days ago
06.11.21
Photos
Close