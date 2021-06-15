Celebrity News
Taraji P. Henson to Host 2021 BET Awards, Queen Latifah To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

Source: Mike Windle / Getty

Actress Taraji P. Henson will be the host of the 2021 BET Awards and Queen Latifah will be the Lifetime Achievement Award honoree. The award show will be live and in person for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. Henson stated: “For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art, and excellence. Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

This years’ BET Awards 2021 theme  is the “Year Of The Black Woman,” celebrating Black women and their immense impact on culture.

