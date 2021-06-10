Entertainment News
Shock G Cause Of Death Revealed

Truly sad news

Source: Rachel Worth / WENN / WENN

2021 got off to an inauspicious start for Hip-Hop with the untimely deaths of legends like DMX, Black Rob, MF Doom (albeit in 2020), and Digital Underground frontman, Shock G.

While we’re still wondering what it was that caused the passing of the likes of DMX, TMZ is reporting that Shock G’s sudden departure was due to that all too familiar drug overdose that’s claimed the lives of many of our music favorites. According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner, Shock G died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, ethanol (alcohol) and methamphetamine.

Damn! Why do people continue to mess with those hardcore drugs and mixing them together knowing what it can lead to?

This past April 22 news broke that the “Humpty Dance” rapper was found unresponsive in his Tampa hotel room when police went to check on why the rapper hadn’t checked out of his room at the designated time.

“The manager had grown concerned after Shock — famed performer of the ‘Humpty Dance’ — missed check-out time, and immediately called 911.”

Shock G was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:20pm ET.

Rest In Power, King.

Photos
Close