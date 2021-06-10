Food & Drink
Daughters Of Notorious B.I.G & Jam Master Jay Open Restaurant In L.A.

Los Angeles has no shortage of quality pizza spots to choose from, but what the city didn’t have (yet) is a New York City-style pizza joint…and now that’s about to change with the introduction of Juicy Pizza from the daughters of two hip hop legends in Notorious B.I.G. and Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC.

Tyra Myricks (daughter of the late Jam Master Jay, of Run-D.M.C. fame) with Tyanna Wallace, daughter of the late Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G. The pair have been friends for some time, both stay busy with a variety of projects, including their own fashion lines, but wanted to collaborate to give Los Angeles some of the New York City-style pizza they felt was missing. Tyra told Business Insider: “The more I thought about how to bring that New York theme to Los Angeles, I felt, who represents New York more than Biggie Smalls?”

The new Juicy Pizza will open at 615 N. La Brea on Saturday, June 12, with dinner hours only at the outset. Pizzas will range from cheese and pepperoni ($23 and $30 for a whole, or $4 to $5 per slice).

