Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey & Special K React To Katt Williams Accusing Cedric The Entertainer Of Stealing His Joke!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Katt Williams sat with The Morning Hustle to discuss his upcoming new projects and how quarantine has been treating him when he dropped some interesting tea on Cedric The Entertainer. Williams recalled the big time comedic allegedly stealing his joke and using it as his closing line for the 2000’s Kings Of Comedy special.  He said originally, he was crushed.

“Well, when it initially happened to me, it crushed me just because the comedian was already bigger and more famous than me and he took my closing joke and made it his closing joke on Kings of Comedy,” said Williams. “The reason it hit so bad was that I was in the theater. I paid my money to go see Kings of Comedy and to see my joke being there and not me was about as disrespectful as it gets in our craft and I took it really personally with Cedric The Entertainer at that time.”

Rickey Smiley and Special K weigh in on how they feel about the accusations.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses

11 photos Launch gallery

Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses

Continue reading Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses

Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses

Here are some actors and comedians that have dressed up as women for a role.

Rickey & Special K React To Katt Williams Accusing Cedric The Entertainer Of Stealing His Joke!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Stop The Cap When It…
 1 day ago
06.08.21
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix
 1 day ago
06.08.21
Mariah Carey Left Roc Nation For More Personal…
 1 day ago
06.08.21
Officially GOAT’ed: Simone Biles Wins 7th National Championship
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram…
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals…
 3 days ago
06.07.21
Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And…
 3 days ago
06.07.21
Mariah Carey Leaves Roc Nation After Jay-Z Argument,…
 3 days ago
06.07.21
Vanessa Bryant Says She Didn’t Approve “Mambacita” Nike…
 6 days ago
06.03.21
What’s Trending? Are Bonnets & Durags Acceptable To…
 1 week ago
06.01.21
‘Catfish’ Star Kamie Crawford On Owning Her Curves…
 1 week ago
06.01.21
Singer Who Really Sang Milli Vanilli Songs John…
 2 weeks ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A…
 2 weeks ago
05.27.21
LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending…
 2 weeks ago
05.26.21
Photos
Close