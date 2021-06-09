AGT: Nightbirde’s Original Song Brings Simon Cowell To Tears

Musical artist Nightbirde, from Zanesville, Ohio, has won AGT’s second Golden Buzzer of the season after an emotional performance during the second round of auditions, given to her by judge Simon Cowell. Jane Marczewski, who goes “Nightbirde” when she sings, told the judges she planned to sing the original song “It’s OK,” saying that, “It’s the story of the last year of my life.” When asked by Howie Mandell what she does for a living, Marczewski, who is 30 years young, opened up about her battle with cancer and that it is in her lungs, spine and liver.