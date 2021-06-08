Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Social Media Slams Jay-Z & Meek Mill For Buying New England Patriots Owner, Robert Kraft A Bentley [WATCH]

R. Kelly seems to be in some trouble now that his two main lawyers are requesting to be removed from the case.  The Chicago-based lawyers, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard asked to step back from the case while others are saying they were fired.

Our reasons for withdrawal are significant and it is impossible, in our belief, for us to be able to continue to properly represent Mr. Kelly under the current circumstances,” Greenberg wrote in a letter to the NYC judge.

In other news, social media users are very upset with Jay-Z & Meek Mill for helping buy New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft a Bentley this weekend for his 80th birthday. The Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin also helped pitch in as well. Gary explains why the two rappers were wrong in this situation.

Photos
Close