Mariah Carey Left Roc Nation For More Personal Attention, No Jay-Z Argument

It's all good.

Mariah Carey and Jay-Z are not beefing. The R&B and Pop diva has indeed moved on from Roc Nation as her management, but it wasn’t due to a fallout with Hova.

Over the previous weekend, an early report from the UK’s The Sun claimed that Carey jumped shipped after getting into a hear argument with Jay-Z over the future of her career. However, on Monday (June 7), Carey took to Twitter reject that notion, calling the allegations a lie.

“The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!! To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****’!,” she wrote.

But, according to TMZ, Carey has indeed left the Roc, and it was a mutual decision. Reportedly, Carey prefers to work with a small team, and Roc Nation and its growing roster of clients means a gang of people in departments like marketing, promotion, social media and merchandising, for example.

Thus, Carey has landed at Range Media Partners, where her personal manager Melissa Ruderman happens to have secured a spot as well. Ruderman left Roc Nation earlier this year to take a gig as a partner in Range’s music division. Range’s clientele includes top-notch actors like Bradley Cooper, Johnny Depp and Michael Fassbender and securing Mariah Carey as a client is nice way to say they’re stepping up their music game.

