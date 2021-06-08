99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

When it comes to Beyoncé, there are tons of speculations and wild theories about the enigmatic superstar. One, in particular, has to do with her husband, JAY-Z’s tendency to rub her leg, which led to her mama, Tina Knowles-Lawson, clarifying the situation.

The Carters stepped out and showed up to Brooklyn to watch the Nets minus James Harden put a game 1 beatdown on the Milwaukee Bucks. While doing their courtside routine, JAY-Z could be seen affectionately caressing his beautiful wife’s leg while watching Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the Nets squad get buckets.

Some fans began to speculate that Hov rubs on Yonce’s leg to help her get through a tough time because she allegedly has anxiety.

Beyonce’s mama, Tina Knowles-Lawson, decided to chime in on the matter, called all the anxiety talk C A P and broke down what it means.

“So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that’s why he touches her!” she wrote in a post. “Lord people!!!! Yal can turn something good and healthy into something That it’s not !!! Stop that!!!!!”

“When you love someone and like them you just want to touch them! Me and Richard are always touching even if it’s just our feet! Yeah!! That’s what you do!” she further added.

She even stressed how important touch is, explaining it’s “how you stay connected” while urging her followers to try it out sometime.

So, listen to Mama Tina folks, relax, it’s not that serious, it’s just two grown, married people showing affection to each other, nothing more, nothing less.

Also, if you were married to Beyoncé, we are sure you would do the same.

—

Photo: James Devaney / Getty

Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Stop The Cap When It Comes To JAY-Z Touching Beyoncé’s Leg, It’s Just A Sign of Affection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: