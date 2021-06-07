Hot Spot: Alicia Keys Recalls Memory With Prince + 3 Arrested After $3 Million Buglary At 50 Cent’s Business [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

It recently marked 20 years since Alicia Keys’ first record ‘Songs In A Minor’ and she recently told the detailed story on how she got permission from Prince to sample his music. She asked him to let her cover his 1982 single ‘How Come You Don’t Call Me’ for her debut album. She visited Paisley Park and she remembered how he had about 900 pianos and showed her where he recorded some of his most memorable songs.

In other news, 3 men were arrested are looting around $3 million in cash and jewelry from one of 50 Cent‘s businesses. Police say it took them five months to fully investigate the situation that happened back in January and track the men down.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

25 of Alicia Keys’ Most Fire Looks 25 photos Launch gallery 25 of Alicia Keys’ Most Fire Looks 1. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 1 of 25 2. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Alicia Keys/Twitter 9 of 25 10. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 12 of 25 13. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the Years Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading 25 of Alicia Keys’ Most Fire Looks 25 of Alicia Keys’ Most Fire Looks Happy birthday to the one and only A. Keys—one of this generations most revered musicians and an innovator of style. On her 38th birthday, here's a roundup of some of the Grammy-winning artist’s flyest looks throughout the years.

Hot Spot: Alicia Keys Recalls Memory With Prince + 3 Arrested After $3 Million Buglary At 50 Cent’s Business [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com