Couple Who Fell From Balcony Survives

A couple who fell 25 feet from a balcony to the concrete sidewalk survived with serious injuries but are lucky that it didn’t turn out worse than that. Olga Volkova and Yevgeny Karlagin were seen tussling on the second floor balcony of their St. Petersburg, Russia home when the incident occurred and was caught on video.

The couple was rushed to the hospital where they were treated for serious injuries, including broken bones but, they are said to be recovering well.

