Yung Miami, Latto, And Erica Banks Revive Christian Dior’s Monogram Shorts Set

Source: Getty / Getty

High end designers took advertising to the next level when they created garments covered in their logo. Back in the 80’s and 90’s, it wasn’t strange to see the Gucci, Louis Vuitton, or Christian Dior monogram prints all over a celebrities outfit. Although the trend has continued for years in various ways, nostalgia hits when I see those timeless prints worn today.

Over the last couple of weeks we spotted Yung Miami, Latto, and Erica Banks rocking a Christian Dior monogram set with the matching sneakers and purse. While each woman wore their shorts and matching bralette differently, they equally looked great!

Yung Miami accessorized her set with an extremely iced out necklace.

Latto has been spotted in a few Dior monogram looks, but this time around she matched Yung Miami in the cheeky shorts and bralette set. It’s her butt-length braid that sets this look apart from the others.

Rapper Erica Banks also rocked the Dior ensemble, but added the matching bucket hat to the mix.

This is definitely a hot girl look for a hot girl summer. All ladies looked fresh to death in their monogram sets, but I think Latto’s braid and sunglasses gave her some edge. What do you think? Are you loving this look?

Yung Miami, Latto, And Erica Banks Revive Christian Dior’s Monogram Shorts Set  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

