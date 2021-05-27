Television
Kelly Clarkson To Take Over Ellen’s Daytime Slot

After announcing that the Ellen Degeneres syndicated daytime talk would end it’s run in spring 2022 after rumors of an toxic environment, NBC announced on May 26 that the 19 year show’s time slot will be replaced with The Kelly Clarkson Show. President of NBCUniversal Local, said in the statement : “These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired withKelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.” 

See story here

 

