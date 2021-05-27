News One
HomeNews One

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 17: “We Found Love”

This week, the ladies are focusing on love confessions, new babies, and the Kardashians breaking up relationships. Plus, we’re wrapping up Mental Health Awareness month and the trio talks self-care and getting in good spaces. We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!  Do you ever truly know someone? 

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend!

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.  

It’s your final chance to win this month’s $500 Macy’s gift card! Did you enter yet? Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win. 

The unofficial Summer kicks off this weekend. Get your vacay outfits and get ready for the BBQs. Check out some of the items we put in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom . 

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast 

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 17: “We Found Love”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending…
 1 day ago
05.26.21
Kanye West’s First Yeezy Gap Collection Will Debut…
 1 day ago
05.26.21
5 Incidents of Black People Dying By Police…
 2 days ago
05.26.21
Ray J Hits $17,000 Jackpot Playing The Slots…
 2 days ago
05.26.21
NBA HOF’er Dominique Wilkins Says Buckhead Restaurant Is…
 2 days ago
05.26.21
Recreate SZA’s Sexy Smokey Eye With These Charlotte…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Russell Simmons Sues Kimora Lee For Allegedly Finessing…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Bryshere Gray Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence, Gets…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Andrew Yang’s Claim To Be A Hip-Hop Fan…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Black Activist Sasha Johnson Shot In Head In…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
13 Memorial Day Beauty Sales That You Simply…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Issa Rae Claps Back At A Twitter Troll…
 4 days ago
05.24.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 4 days ago
05.24.21
Photos
Close