Young Rapper Detained After Making It Rain At High School Graduation

Happy Holding Money

Source: OpenmindedE / Getty

Metro Marrs, one of Quality Control’s buzzing new young acts, recently graduated and during his walk across stage…decided to make it rain on his fellow graduates with $10k at Langston Hughes High School in Atlanta, Georgia. Marrs was detained and hit with a charge for inciting the riot and after spending a few hours in the precinct, he was released and with a fine. The money was part of his label advance from Quality Control who is the home of artists like the Migos, Lil’ Baby and Lil’ Yachty.

See story here

 

