Young Rapper Detained After Making It Rain At High School Graduation

Metro Marrs, one of Quality Control’s buzzing new young acts, recently graduated and during his walk across stage…decided to make it rain on his fellow graduates with $10k at Langston Hughes High School in Atlanta, Georgia. Marrs was detained and hit with a charge for inciting the riot and after spending a few hours in the precinct, he was released and with a fine. The money was part of his label advance from Quality Control who is the home of artists like the Migos, Lil’ Baby and Lil’ Yachty.

