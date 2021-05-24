Entertainment News
Black Activist Sasha Johnson Shot In Head In South London

Johnson is a member of the Taking the Initiative Party and has endured several death threats.

BLM Protests Outside Police Station

Source: Guy Smallman / Getty

Sasha Johnson, a notable Black activist in London, suffered a gunshot wound to the head according to reports that are still circulating here in the states. Johnson has endured death threats in the past and details are still in development regarding the incident as she recovers.

On Sunday (May 23), the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP), a group based in London, shared details of the shooting and has kept Johnson’s supporters informed with frequent updates regarding her condition.

From Taking The Initiative Party’s Facebook page:

It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She is currently hospitalised and in a critical condition. The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats.

Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee. Sasha is also a mother of 3 and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community.

The group announced a vigil would be held Monday (May 24) at 3PM local time, which has since passed. The group’s latest update says that Johnson underwent surgery to address the wound and is currently recovering with her parents.

The TTIP bills itself as “Britain’s first Black-led political party,” and has some alignment with the Black Lives Matter group, which Johnson also worked alongside as an activist on the ground.

We hope that Sasha Johnson recovers swiftly and we stand in solidarity.

Photo: Getty

Black Activist Sasha Johnson Shot In Head In South London  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close