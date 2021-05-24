May 25th Is The 1 Year Anniversary Of George Floyd's Death , What's Changed

George Floyd’s family will meet with President Biden at the White House on Tuesday. The visit marks the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death, which triggered international protests against police brutality and racism in the United States criminal justice system. George Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes. Chauvin was found gilty on all three charges and is awaiting sentencing in June.
The Floyd family’s visit to the White House comes as lawmakers work on police reform however, lawmakers have struggled to find a compromise that can win enough support in the evenly divided Senate as they are set to miss the president’s deadline to pass the legislation by the anniversary of Floyd’s death.