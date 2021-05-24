Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

May 25th Is The 1 Year Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Death, What’s Changed

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
George Floyd Mural Houston

Source: @keepitupwitherica / @keepitupwitherica

George Floyd’s family will meet with President Biden at the White House on Tuesday. The visit marks the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death, which triggered international protests against police brutality and racism in the United States criminal justice system. George Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes. Chauvin was found gilty on all three charges and is awaiting sentencing in June.

The Floyd family’s visit to the White House comes as lawmakers work on police reform however, lawmakers have struggled to find a compromise that can win enough support in the evenly divided Senate as they are set to miss the president’s deadline to pass the legislation by the anniversary of Floyd’s death.

With The Help Of Lil Baby, Atlanta Restaurateurs Create A Memorable Birthday For George Floyd’s Daughter [PHOTOS]
8 photos
May 25th Is The 1 Year Anniversary Of George Floyd's Death , What's Changed

Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Claps Back At A Twitter Troll…
 23 hours ago
05.24.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 1 day ago
05.24.21
Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John Shares Must-Haves For…
 2 days ago
05.24.21
Ari Lennox Wants People To Stop Saying It…
 2 days ago
05.24.21
Dave Chappelle Returned To New York To Help…
 4 days ago
05.21.21
HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated…
 4 days ago
05.21.21
TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo Bar…
 4 days ago
05.21.21
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - July 17, 201
Issa Rae Making Moves With HBO Max
 5 days ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Tapped To Lead ‘Project Greenlight’ Revival…
 6 days ago
05.19.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Beauty Secrets That…
 6 days ago
05.19.21
Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Baby and It’s A…
 6 days ago
05.19.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg Working On A…
 6 days ago
05.18.21
Blackish Star Marsai Martin talks New Film, Life…
 6 days ago
05.19.21
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 1 week ago
05.18.21
Photos
Close