News
HomeNews

3 Dead, 3 Hurt In Weekend Shooting Outside Ohio Bar

Police say the deadly shooting stemmed from an incident that took place inside the bar.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

An incident at a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, Sunday night left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said.

|| RELATED: Female Rapper From Ohio Shot and Killed||

|| RELATED: Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party In Dayton, Ohio Following The City’s Mass Shooting ||

Chief Carl Davis of the Youngstown police department said gunfire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown. The shooting happened outside the bar, but according to officials, the shooting stemmed from a confrontation that had taken place inside.

According to WKBN-TV, the area immediately outside the bar was littered with shell casings, as was a parking lot two doors down.

A house was also reportedly hit with gunfire. Police did not have a suspect in custody as of Sunday morning, and would not speculate publicly regarding the number of weapons involved.

“It is not easy for me to get the call in the middle of the night from the chief or one of his team to tell me about incidents like this, and it pains me,” said Jamael Tito Brown, Mayor of the City of Youngstown..

Katt Williams On Stage

Famous Ohioans

23 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

The Latest:

3 Dead, 3 Hurt In Weekend Shooting Outside Ohio Bar  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Dave Chappelle Returned To New York To Help…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo Bar…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - July 17, 201
Issa Rae Making Moves With HBO Max
 4 days ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Tapped To Lead ‘Project Greenlight’ Revival…
 5 days ago
05.19.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Beauty Secrets That…
 5 days ago
05.19.21
Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Baby and It’s A…
 5 days ago
05.19.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg Working On A…
 5 days ago
05.18.21
Blackish Star Marsai Martin talks New Film, Life…
 5 days ago
05.19.21
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 6 days ago
05.18.21
New Merger Alert: AT&T Announces It Is Merging…
 6 days ago
05.18.21
Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations…
 6 days ago
05.18.21
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Discusses The Story…
 7 days ago
05.17.21
5 items
2021 Urban Honors Looks We Love
 7 days ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close