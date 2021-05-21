Many Dating Apps Ban People Convicted Of Felonies

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Dating apps have become more and more popular now, especially during and after the pandemic. Many are taking the direct approach of checking out a persons bio before even thinking about meeting in person. You may not know, but many dating apps ban those who have have felony charges on their record. So much for changing your life right?

With these apps banning felons, do you feel safer trying meet your Mr. or Mrs. right or do you feel that it is unfair to punish those with criminal pasts that may be redeemed and great matches?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: