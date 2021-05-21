For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Many Dating Apps Ban People Convicted Of Felonies

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Multi-ethnic group of young adults waiting for ride

Source: kali9 / Getty

Dating apps have become more and more popular now, especially during and after the pandemic. Many are taking the direct approach of checking out a persons bio before even thinking about meeting in person. You may not know, but many dating apps ban those who have have felony charges on their record. So much for changing your life right?

With these apps banning felons, do you feel safer trying  meet your Mr. or Mrs. right or do you feel that it is unfair to punish those with criminal pasts that may be redeemed and great matches?

See story here

 

Many Dating Apps Ban People Convicted Of Felonies

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Dave Chappelle Returned To New York To Help…
 21 hours ago
05.21.21
HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated…
 1 day ago
05.21.21
TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo Bar…
 1 day ago
05.21.21
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - July 17, 201
Issa Rae Making Moves With HBO Max
 2 days ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Tapped To Lead ‘Project Greenlight’ Revival…
 3 days ago
05.19.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Beauty Secrets That…
 3 days ago
05.19.21
Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Baby and It’s A…
 3 days ago
05.19.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg Working On A…
 3 days ago
05.18.21
Blackish Star Marsai Martin talks New Film, Life…
 3 days ago
05.19.21
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 4 days ago
05.18.21
New Merger Alert: AT&T Announces It Is Merging…
 4 days ago
05.18.21
Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations…
 4 days ago
05.18.21
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Discusses The Story…
 5 days ago
05.17.21
5 items
2021 Urban Honors Looks We Love
 5 days ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close