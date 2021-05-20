Entertainment News
HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated Shows

We're kinda good on the Superman series, but wouldn't be mad if someone finally gave us a 'Man of Steel 2.' Just sayin...

Batman Caped Crusader

Source: WarnerMedia / WarnerMedia

Fans of the cult-classic 90’s cartoon, Batman: The Animated series were elated when it was rumored that HBO Max would be bringing back the beloved program but with a different tone.

Now The Verge is reporting that not only will the show’s original creators, Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves, will be returning to helm the show, but revered film director/producer, J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves will be involved as well. Batman: The Caped Crusader was rumored to be picking up where The Animated Series left off, but judging from the report and new poster, it’s going to be a brand new affair.

“The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters,” Abrams, Reeves, and Timm commented in a joint announcement.”

But Batman isn’t the only DC Superhero to get a new animated series as The Adventures of Superman is also in the works and will feature a Man of Steel in his 20’s juggling a social life while moonlighting as Metropolis’s savior. Though the series hasn’t even premiered yet HBO Max has already ordered two seasons of what’s being described as a “family-friendly” animated show.

Yeah, we’re more excited for Batman right now. No disrespect to Supes.

No word on when the series will be premiering but best believe we’ll be tuning in when HBO Max decides to take us back into the animated world of the DC Universe. Well, Gotham City at least.

HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated Shows  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close