How far would you go to make an ex-lover jealous? One woman went above and beyond typical levels of petty to burn her former boyfriend. Time heals all wounds, they say, but she clearly wasn’t over the relationship, which ended in 2019.

Sarah Vilard, 24, shared pictures of herself in a wedding dress, holding hands with a groom (an actor she hired) … all set to Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 hit “Crazy.”

“Yup, I’m crazy.” She wrote in the caption.

“He found out through Instagram and texted me the next day and freaked out because he thought I was cheating on him while we were together.” Vilard said of the devious scheme. “That, of course, wasn’t the case. But he came to my house and wanted to talk to me afterward. I wasn’t interested.”

Vilard set her plan in motion just three months after their split: The ceremony took place at the lavish Villa Kennedy in her hometown of Frankfurt, Germany, and she even convinced her pals to take part.

On TikTok, a clip of the “wedding” is nearing two million views.

While online reactions ranged from total shock to amusement, some users wanted even more.

“Girl… what about the honeymoon? You have to go all the way.” One user wrote.

Petty Much? Woman Throws Lavish Fake Wedding To Get Back At Ex was originally published on wzakcleveland.com