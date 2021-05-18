News
Issa Rae Credits Nipsey Hussle For Mending Her Relationship With Lauren London

Rae says name-dropping Lauren was one of her biggest regrets.

Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

As Issa Rae continues to reach new heights in her professional career, the 36-year-old has not forgotten the people, and moments, that have impacted her journey. In the June issue of Vanity Fair, Rae shares a memory of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who she says came through in a major way to mend the relationship between herself and actress Lauren London.

According to Rae, one of her “biggest regrets” occurred when she name-dropped London in interviews and her memoir. Rae said she rubbed her the wrong way by complaining that TV execs had suggested that London could play the lead in Awkward Black Girl, a role that Rae had written for herself.

 

One of my biggest regrets, naming her,” said Issa. “She took offense to that.” The relationship was eventually repaired, however, one fateful night at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash.

Rae says Nispey knew of the issue and decided it was time the two made peace.

“He was like, ‘You should just talk to her. Let me set it up,’” she said. “It actually sparked an amazing two-hour conversation. We had so much in common. She was like, ‘People don’t understand, I’m an awkward Black girl.’ In the same way that I was upset about the limited portrayal of Black women, she was like, ‘People do the same thing to me.’ I completely get that.”

You can read more about Issa Rae in the June issue of Vanity Fair.

Issa Rae Credits Nipsey Hussle For Mending Her Relationship With Lauren London  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

