Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares Photo Of First Baby

The catwalk queen broke the news on Twitter.

NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal / Getty

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is a mom! Tuesday morning (May 18) Naomi took to Twitter to share the joyous news.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” She wrote. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Of course, fans were quick to show their love, as were associates from the fashion world.

Designer Marc Jacobs replied: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

 

The first time mom has been active online, as her webseries, No Filter with Naomi continues to grow its audience. Last month, she spoke with comedian Dave Chappelle about his life and how Stevie Wonder made him consider moving to Africa.

“I think that Stevie is the soul of American culture and if the soul leaves the body then this thing is dead.” Chappelle said. “I thought I’ll follow him over there, or I’ll go myself. I’ll do it for him.”

Congrats to Naomi on the newest addition to her family!

[caption id="attachment_4084443" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty[/caption] Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting another baby royal baby, a spokesperson for the couple announced Sunday. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child" The Buckingham Palace released a statement following the announcement, "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well." This will be the couple's second child and the fifth grandchild of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. 10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interacts with Jay-Z and Beyoncé at London Lion King Premiere

Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares Photo Of First Baby

