Naomi Campbell is officially a mom!

The 50-year old supermodel took to Instagram to share the news with fans, announcing the t the birth of her daughter by sharing a sweet photo of her hand holding the infant’s feet with a heartfelt caption calling it an “honor” to be a mother.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell wrote. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Despite Campbell‘s private love life, the model turned actress has spoken previously about the addition to children in her life.

In May 2017, Campbell told Evening Standard magazine that she had “thought about becoming a mother” adding then that she wasn’t in a rush to make it happen at a specific time. “I think about having children all the time,” she said at the time. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

In October 2019, Campbell told WSJ. that while she remained open to having children, she hadn’t made plans before noting that she’s all for the right time.

“Not yet — I’ll see what the universe brings me,” Campbell said.

In the comment section of her post, several famous friends congratulated Campbell on becoming a parent, including Zoe Saldana, who wrote, “ oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!”

Marc Jacobs also commented, writing; “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ”

Congratulation to Naomi Campbell and baby!

Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Baby and It’s A Girl was originally published on hiphopwired.com

