Television
HomeTelevision

Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg Working On A Sports News Show

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Kevin Hart At FX premier

Source: (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) / (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

During  NBCUniversal’s Upfronts presentation by Kevin Hart, it was revealed that Snoop Dogg is set to front a series for Peacock about the world’s dumbest criminals and will also team up with Hart while hosting a comedy sports news show Laugh Out Loud is also producing a Kevin Hart stand-up comedy special called Hart to Heart along with a series of short-form content exclusively for Peacock.

Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube Perform At Toyota Amphitheatre

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Hart said that his team at the Laugh Out Loud network is “working on some more hilarious content that will be coming to you soon” since he signed a multi-year deal with streamer Peacock last year. The deal includes an  equity investment in the company, a first-look deal with LOL, and the distribution of LOL’s catalog on the service.

Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg Working On A Sports News Show

Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg Working On A…
 1 hour ago
05.18.21
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 20 hours ago
05.18.21
New Merger Alert: AT&T Announces It Is Merging…
 21 hours ago
05.18.21
Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations…
 21 hours ago
05.18.21
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Discusses The Story…
 2 days ago
05.17.21
5 items
2021 Urban Honors Looks We Love
 2 days ago
05.17.21
Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To…
 2 days ago
05.17.21
Nina Parker Sets Instagram Ablaze And Celebrates The…
 2 days ago
05.17.21
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting…
 2 days ago
05.17.21
Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To…
 2 days ago
05.17.21
Vanessa Bryant’s NBA Hall of Fame Speech For…
 2 days ago
05.17.21
Saweetie Looks Picture Perfect In Custom Polaroid Dress
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Alicia Keys Aims To Reawaken The Feminine Power…
 3 days ago
05.17.21
15 items
Don Lemon Announces End Of ‘CNN Tonight’ Show,…
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close