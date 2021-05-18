Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg Working On A Sports News Show

During NBCUniversal’s Upfronts presentation by Kevin Hart, it was revealed that Snoop Dogg is set to front a series for Peacock about the world’s dumbest criminals and will also team up with Hart while hosting a comedy sports news show Laugh Out Loud is also producing a Kevin Hart stand-up comedy special called Hart to Heart along with a series of short-form content exclusively for Peacock.

Hart said that his team at the Laugh Out Loud network is “working on some more hilarious content that will be coming to you soon” since he signed a multi-year deal with streamer Peacock last year. The deal includes an equity investment in the company, a first-look deal with LOL, and the distribution of LOL’s catalog on the service.