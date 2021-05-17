Here’s What You Need To Know For Tax Day 2021 From Jini Thornton [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Here's What You Need To Know For Tax Day 2021 From Jini Thornton

It’s Tax Day 2021, and Jini Thornton is helping you out with your tax return.  If you owe money, she explains the best way to pay off. your balance and the easiest ways to file.  She breaks down different tax services like Turbo Tax and Credit Karma and gives tips on making filing your taxes easier.  Thornton also analyzes tips on asking for a deadline if you need more time while filing.

 

[caption id="attachment_917527" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty[/caption] If we know anything about 50 Cent, the man knows the fine art of making the news. Via an Instagram post, “Fofty” shared his intentions to put his vote behind President Donald Trump in opposition to Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan should he become president.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! The artist born Curtis Jackson shared a screenshot of what regions in the United States would have the highest tax rate under Biden’s tax plan, which aims its sights at those who earn over $400,000. New York City, 50’s birthplace, would be just under California at 62 percent to which the Queens rapper and mogul isn’t supporting one bit. “WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind,” 50 wrote in a caption for the image. Naturally, the MAGA-bots have been swarming throughout the post since it went up earlier on Monday, and the rapper’s name has been trending on Twitter for a better part of the evening. Biden’s plans have been fodder for the Trump campaign although their attempts to frame the plan as a hike upon middle-class workers have been largely debunked by journalists far and wide. We’ve got those reactions to 50 Cent’s endorsement of Trump below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGiai3nHu9f/ — Photo: Getty SEE ALSO: 50 Cent Trolls Will Smith After Entanglement Jig: “F*ck You 50” We Be Trumpin: 15 Black Celebs Who Broke Bread With Or Supported Trump Diddy Warns Of ‘A Race War’ As He Launches New Political Party ‘To Get Trump Out Of Office’ HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

